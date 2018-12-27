Central Point Police Department gives to homeless family

Central Point Police Officer Robert Mannenbach was responding to a call for service at a Central Point business last week when he found a family living in their car. The car was parked at the business where the father worked.
The family had just moved to the area from Georgia and had nowhere else to go. Hoping to get the struggling family back on their feet, Officer Mannenbach and the Central Point Police Department started collecting gifts. Together they gathered basic essentials including gift cards, diapers, and clothes.
“The city ended up hearing about it then the city started kicking in money,” said Officer Mannenbach. “From there, one of our local businesses ended up hearing about it and kicking in clothes, blankets, and things like that.”
With the help of many hands, the department delivered the presents on Saturday.
“With the opportunity of my position and the blessing of my department, we’re able to help families that are in need and from this develop a fund where we can end up doing this in the future,” said Officer Mannenbach.
The police department said they are fortunate to help local families in times of need. The family was placed in temporary housing.
