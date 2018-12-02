Central Point welcomes December with Community Lights Parade

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point’s holiday traditions continued with the tree lighting and Christmas parade.
The Parade kicked off around 5 p.m. More than more than 25 floats took the streets in the downtown area.
Following the parade, families got to enjoy crafts, games, and hot chocolate at City Hall. Santa Claus was also there spreading Christmas cheer, where kids got to visit and take pictures.
“My favorite part is spending time with family,” said Nathan Nakamura, Rogue Valley resident. “It gives everyone something to check out and watch and have a good time without having to spend a whole lot of money.”
The event is put on by Central Point Parks and Recreation every year.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”