Challenge of Champions bull riding tour ends season in Jackson County

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Bucking bulls from all over the west coast are shipping into the Jackson County Expo this weekend. It’s all to see who will take home the final crown for the Challenge of Champions bull riding event.

Thousands of miles and plenty of bucking bulls have all lead to one last eight-second ride for 30 riders. These riders have all gathered in Jackson County to see who will be crowned the champion of the Challenge of Champions finale tour.

“They do this for a living they’re professional bull riders, we got guys coming in from Texas. We have them from California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho,” Challenge of Champions promoter, Jason Maddox said. “This what they do for a living so Friday night they’ll get on one bull, then the guy will come back and try to win Saturday night and we’ll try to win a champion.”

The tour started off the year in Roseburg. This is the 11th year the Challenge of Champions has ended in Jackson county. The challenge of Champions finals starts tomorrow but will crown the champion Saturday. Doors open at six on both nights, bulls start bucking at 7:30.

