City Councilors increase fines for fireworks

MEDFORD, Ore. – On the docket at Thursday’s Medford city council meeting, city councilors discussed the idea of banning fireworks.
Ultimately, councilors decided against getting rid of them entirely but are adding more restrictions. Legal fireworks like sparklers or spinners are only going to be allowed during the week of the fourth of July.
From July 1st through 6th, previous law allowed their use from June 23rd to July 6th. Councilors also voted to raise the fine on illegal fireworks from $250 to $2500.
The law passed with five to one vote. The new law goes into effect this coming July.
