City of Medford lays off employee amid pandemic losses

“We were not only looking at the issues with this current budget but issues with the next biennial budget because of projected revenues that will be less than what they were before the pandemic,” Medford City Manager, Brian Sjothun said.
Sjothun says it isn’t just a handful of lay-offs. The city is significantly reducing non-personnel expenses, and department directors are forgoing the future cost of living adjustments and step increases.
“There’ll be no core services that will be reduced, folks won’t notice a difference from these reductions, but we’re also going to have to look at not taking on as much because we just won’t have the personnel to be able to do it,” Sjothun said.
It’s also possible this is just the first step. Sjothun said the city will be evaluating whether more cuts are needed in future budget discussions.
