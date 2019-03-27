City of Talent paves the way for more solar energy initiatives in the Rogue Valley

TALENT, Ore. — The city of Talent is leading the Rogue Valley in going solar.
Local non-profits are working with the city to create a community-wide energy plan.
The project would allow electric utility customers who can’t put solar panels on their property to purchase solar panels that would be installed somewhere else. The energy generated would then be credited to their bills.
Community solar gardens/farms are taking off in many cities across the U.S.
Oregon’s Community Solar Program was adopted in 2016 by the legislature, as part of Senate Bill 1547.
Ray Sanchez-Pescador from Solarize Rogue said it would also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“In order to participate, all you have to do is be currently purchasing energy from our provider which is Pacific Power. Anywhere within the territory of Pacific Power, you can participate in any of these solar projects,” he said.
Sanchez-Pescador said one of the main concerns about solar energy is cost.
“Solar panel prices have been coming down and continue to go down. But more importantly, the more people involved, the cheaper it gets,” he said.
A presentation on the Talent Community Solar project was presented at the Southern Oregon Climate Action Now general meeting on Tuesday.
