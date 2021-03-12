City of Talent temporarily changing flood zone rules so residents can re-build

TALENT, Ore. — A flood zone created to protect streams in Talent is being temporarily changed, so certain residents who lost their homes in the Almeda Fire can still re-build.
Talent Interim City Manager, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, says FEMA would not allow certain residents to re-build because of homes being on the buffer line of the flood zones.
McLeod-Skinner says city council is working to create temporary changes to the current city code.
“We have to take it seriously, we have to address it and so the steps we’re going to take is to have an expedited process where a temporary change to that buffer, that essentially lets people back in [though] they can’t move any closer to the river or flood-way,” said McLeod-Skinner.
She says the buffer change only applies to about 10 people in Talent.
The temporary change should stay in effect for the next year and a half. Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the city at 541-535-1566.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.