Community attends watch party of local olympian, Jaida Ross

MEDFORD, Ore. – 22-year-old Jaida Ross stepped on the world stage today to compete in the Olympic shot-put competition.

5,327 miles away from Paris, her coaches, community, friends and family streamed into a watch party to support her at Lava Lanes in Medford.

Her mother, Amanda Krug, says “Just wow! She did amazing– and no matter what happened today, even if she fouled out the whole time, like, just to get to this point– these are the best in the world… It’s amazing.”

With a packed house and American flags waving, everyone watched as Jaida threw the first shotput. She threw 19.28 meters out of the gate, despite rainy conditions.

Coach Pieter Voskes says she’s trained for this, “I think she had an advantage today, being an Oregon kid and throwing in those kinds of conditions. It didn’t phase her; in fact, it may have been a great equalizer.”

She threw five more times, but that initial throw landed her in the final round and earning her fourth place overall.

Krug says, “She did amazing. And like I told her this morning, you’re already a champion.”

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.