Compass House opens new facility on fifth anniversary in Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. — Mental health service ‘Compass House’ is celebrating five years in the Rogue Valley by opening doors to a new facility today. This new facility has much more room to accommodate their 600 plus members.
It also includes a wide range of services from a business center to showers and laundry. The Compass House helps people living with mental illness to learn to succeed on their own
“As humans, we all want to be wanted and needed and seen as a value,” Compass House Executive Director, Elizabeth Hazlewood said.
“It’s not the end of the world once you have a mental breakdown, and I feel like I’m needed and wanted and have a long life ahead of me now,” Compass House member, Debra said.
The Compass House program is free for members and the center is open daily.
