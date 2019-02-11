Compassion Highway Project provides for those in need

MEDFORD, Ore. — Local non-profit, Compassion Highway Project (CHP) reached out to those in need on Sunday by providing warm meals and clothes.
Every other Sunday, CHP feeds around 250-400 people under the bridge at Hawthorne Park.
The organization provides haircuts, clothes, and other necessities. Additionally, the group hosts community meals on Tuesday and Fridays at Hawthorne Park and Railroad Park in the evenings.
“We always plan to bring enough to feed 400 people on Sundays,” said Melissa Mayne, founder and executive director. “It’s a place to help people in our community and build a relationship with them so that we can really find out their core need and how to help them,” she said.
Four-legged friends were also taken cared of with food, leashes, and other dog necessities provided by the non-profit No Pet Left Behind.
CHP said sleeping bags, hand warmers, and blankets are needed. To find out more information on how to help or to receive help, visit their website at www.compassionhighwayproject.org
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]