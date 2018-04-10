Congress eyes Facebook’s promised fixes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to face a barrage of questions on Capitol Hill Tuesday as lawmakers investigate a breach of user trust.
Zuckerberg admits that pro-Trump data mining firm Cambridge Analytica scooped at least 87-million users’ data without their knowledge and that millions of Facebook users followed pages associated with a Russian entity trying to influence the 2016 election.
Facebook announced major changes last Friday. It will now label all political and issue ads, showing who paid for them.
While Facebook is promising more transparency, researchers doubt it will really change its business model, which allows advertisers to precisely target its users. Privacy experts want Congress to pass tougher privacy laws.
“There’s a real problem,” says Marc Rotenberg, executive director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center. “We have high levels of data breach, identify theft and financial fraud in the United States. Most people would say our privacy laws are out of date.”
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2IIlI6y