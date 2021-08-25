Home
Congressmen make surprise visit to Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (CNN) – Two U.S. congressmen made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan Tuesday.

Representatives Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer said they traveled on a plane with empty seats to Kabul to “conduct oversight” on the evacuations taking place.

Their plans apparently came as a surprise to U.S. House leadership, the White House and the Defense Department.

The arrival of the Congressmen to the middle of a war zone came as U.S. officials work to increase flights evacuating Americans and Afghans.

A U.S. official called the visit an “unhelpful distraction.”

Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent out a letter to House members discouraging others from visiting the country.

