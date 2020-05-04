Home
Construction begins on OR-140 roundabout near White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Construction on a new roundabout intersection on Oregon 140 begins Monday.

Jackson County is extending Foothill Road from Corey Road to Atlantic Avenue in White City. This new roundabout will connect Foothill Road and Atlantic Avenue. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it expects a dramatic reduction in crashes at the Kershaw Road intersection once these changes are made.

Once completed this roundabout will be the sixth on an Oregon state highway and the first in southern Oregon. The project is expected to cost about $3.4 million.

