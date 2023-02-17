Coos Co. working to strengthen homeless response

COOS COUNTY, Ore. —Coos County is working to strengthen the county’s response to homelessness. The county and the cities of North Bend got a grant from the state to do just that.

The million-dollar grant comes from House Bill 4123. Eight regions around the state have been selected for the funding to create a better system for people experiencing homelessness.

Rogue Development Initiatives is a non-profit the city contracted to jump-start the process.

“It interesting to hear how different communities are approaching this, the different solutions that are coming up I think it’s going generate a lot of good ideas in terms of providing services to the unhoused and addressing the housing shortage that we see all across the state,” said Jennifer Groth with Rogue Development Initiatives.

Jackson and Josephine County were not included in the 8 regions.

To start, the non-profit is sending out a survey to the Coos community on homelessness.

