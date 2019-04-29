Cougar roaming around downtown Medford has been killed

MEDFORD, Ore. — After multiple reports of a cougar spotted near downtown Medford over the past week, Medford Police made the call to kill the animal.
Late Saturday night, MPD received a call that a cougar was spotted near East Barnett Rd. and North Riverside Ave.
Multiple officers responded to the area attempting to contain the animal and keep the public safe. They contacted ODFW and OSP Fish and Game Troopers, however, they weren’t able to help.
Ultimately MPD made the decision to kill the cougar.
“Due to the animal being spotted multiple times in the same area, it becomes more of a threat to humans because they’re solitary animals that avoid human contact and don’t usually like to be around human populations,” Sgt. Steve Furst said.
The cougar was found to be female and weighed approximately 80-100 pounds.
It was transported to OSP in Central Point where it’ll be turned over to ODFW and OSP Fish and Game Troopers.
MPD would like the public to know that the decision to kill the animal was not easy and was made as a last resort.
