Country Crossings Music Festival still on despite smoke

Central Point, Ore. – While smoke invades the Rogue Valley, health officials are encouraging people to stay inside. But in less than 48 hours, the expo is hosting one of Jackson county’s biggest outdoor events. At the expo today, set up for this year’s event looks just about finished, and even with the smoke, organizers are saying it isn’t stopping Country Crossing Music Festival vendors and organizers from working to make this year’s event the best yet.
The 4 day event begins Thursday, and the vast majority of it is outside.
“Most volunteers only work around a five hour shift,” RoxyAnn event coordinator, Brenda Pine said. “We also have masks if we need to use them.”
RoxyAnn winery is the music festival’s exclusive winery, so they’ll have employees and volunteers at the festival morning til night. They tell me they aren’t worried about the smoke, but some volunteers have already backed out over health concerns.
“They were asthmatic, and didn’t want to be out here,” Pine said.
Country Crossings event organizers told us in a statement Tuesday there is no change in the festival at this time. They’re in full set up mode and looking great. But the mobile hospital at this year’s event will be stocked with N95 masks for anyone in need.
For RoxyAnn, they’re just hoping the smoke doesn’t stop anyone from coming out.
“I did worry about that, just because of the air and we just have to see how it goes,” Pine said. “I mean we’ve had a few summers like this now. So, hopefully we get a good turnout.”
Event organizers also said, if there are any changes in the event they will let ticket holders know through social media and the Jackson County Sheriff Office Partner app. To signup for the notifications, you can text CXMF2018 to 888777.
