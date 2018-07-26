Central Point, Ore. — While thousands of fans head to the expo grounds for Country Crossings, parking and drop off areas will be limited. View the TRAVELS MAPS HERE.
There is no parking on the expo grounds, except for VIP and Handicap before 7 P.M every night. Alcohol is not permitted in the Festival parking areas.
VIP AND HANDICAP PARKING: ENTER AT GATE 1
VIP and Handicap parking is located on Peninger road, walking distance to the venue. Vehicles with a VIP parking pass will have access to Peninger Road until 7 P.M. Thursday-Sunday. Fans may walk or catch a Pedicab for $7 a person.
GENERAL PARKING:
School District 6 is hosting parking for a small daily fee.
Scenic Middle School $25 daily. (cash only)
Jewett Elementary School $20 daily. (cash only)
Crater High School
PICK UP & DROP OFF:
The drop off is located at Gate 1, behind the Fun Center on Peninger road. Taxi, Uber and Lyft drivers will be able to use the designated drop off area. Pick up is located at Scenic Middle School ONLY.
PENINGER ROAD CLOSED
Peninger road will be closed to traffic during the festival. Only authorized vehicles will be permitted.
PARKING IS PROHIBITED ON THE FOLLOWING STREETS:
Scenic Ave. from Hwy 99 to Upton Rd.
3rd St. from E. Pine St. to 10th St.
10th St. from E. Pine St. to Upton Rd.
All side streets east of 10th St.
Upton Rd.
Old Upton Rd. neighborhood
Wilson from Upton Rd. to Gebhard Rd.
Gebhard Rd.
Beebee Rd.
Hamrick Rd.
Peninger Rd.
E. Pine St.