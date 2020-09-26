Covid-19 outbreak confirmed at VA SORCC in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. – On Friday, services at the VA Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics in White City were scaled back. This after six employees tested positive for COVID-19. A news release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said the facility is undergoing extra precautions due to the outbreak.
While six cases constitutes an outbreak under Oregon guidelines, the release stated: “We feel very fortunate the number is so small. As lab tests are completed, there are far more negative results than positive test results.”
Screenings for coronavirus are mandatory at the VA SORCC and clinics in Klamath Falls and Grants Pass. NBC5 News was told these would continue.
Contact tracing was underway Friday. Jackson County Public Health was reaching out to potentially impacted employees. The center and clinics curtailed services to limit visitors by utilizing virtual care, telehealth, and their mobile pharmacy and lab.
The organization says admissions to the VA SORCC will remain on hold through the next week.
Jennifer Elliott anchors the primetime newscast FOX26 First News at Ten on NBC5’s partner station, KMVU/FOX26. She also reports for NBC5 News. Jennifer began her career at NBC5 News in 2011 as a production assistant. Raised in Southern Oregon, she studied voice and piano while attending South Medford High School. After graduating from Brigham Young University, she returned home and added organ playing to her musical repertoire. In addition to her musical talents, Jennifer is an award-winning artist. She has also co-hosted Southern Oregon’s Got Talent. Jennifer is married and the mother of three children who keep her busy and very happy.