COVID cases surge as evictions could soon begin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – COVID cases reached a new milestone overnight with 35 million cases surpassed in the United States as millions of renters could soon be evicted from their homes.
The law protecting them from being locked out during the pandemic ran out last weekend. Up to six million renters could be out on the streets soon. The law protecting them from being evicted ran out Saturday night.
Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) said, “To evict seven to 11 million people in the midst of a pandemic with surges and Delta variant is a death sentence.”
The Delta variant is pushing new COVID cases near 100,000 a day. Hospitalizations and deaths are up, but so are vaccinations; 56 percent in the last week.
Dr. Francis Collins/ NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins stated, “People are waking up to this. And this may be a tipping point for those who have been hesitant to say, ‘Ok, it’s time.’”
Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts things will get worse, but not like last year. He said, “I don’t think we’re going to see lockdowns.”
Health officials urge Americans to mask up to prevent spreading the virus to 100 million unvaccinated Americans, some of whom could soon been homeless.
The White House says there’s $20 billion in rental assistance that states aren’t using.
Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese said, “There’s no excuse. They need to move that money to those renters and those landlords immediately.”
The White House says President Biden is willing to sign off on extending the eviction moratorium one more time, since we’re still in a pandemic.