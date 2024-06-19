Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation gives $857k to charities

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation is awarding 82 charities more than $850,000 for its spring round of giving.

The foundation presentation took place this afternoon in Canyonville at Seven Feathers Convention Center.

The nonprofits receiving awards are located in Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lane Counties.

Since its inception in 1997, the foundation says it’s given out just under $25 million. It focuses on education, strengthening youth and families, positive youth development, and quality of life for people in southwestern Oregon.

