Crews respond to house fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Crews responded to a house fire in Medford Sunday morning. Five engines and 17 firefighters were called to a home on Jubilant avenue around 9 a.m.

Firefighters said large flames were coming from the garage of the home.

One person was home at the time and called 911. The occupants were able to evacuate and were not injured.  Fire crews managed to knock the flames down within 15 minutes.

The home did see some smoke and fire damage to the property. The garage is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

