Crews respond to house fire in Medford

Firefighters said large flames were coming from the garage of the home.
One person was home at the time and called 911. The occupants were able to evacuate and were not injured. Fire crews managed to knock the flames down within 15 minutes.
The home did see some smoke and fire damage to the property. The garage is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]