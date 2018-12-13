Crime stoppers searching for four burglary suspects

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police are on the hunt for four suspects wanted for burglarizing businesses.
From Friday, December 7th to Sunday, December 9th, four men struck four rental and construction companies in Medford.
Police say they managed to get away with more than $50,000 of property. MPD hopes the photos and videos provided by security cameras will help track them down.
“We’re considering the fact that they could be passing through town but it’s just one of the many options that we are considering,” said Lt. Mike Budreau, Medford Police Department.
Peterson Cat Equipment, Bullet Rentals, Robinson Brothers Construction, and United Rentals were the businesses that were hit.
Police say the suspects vehicle is a black mid 2000 Ford Econoline van. If you know anything about the crimes, you’re asked to call Police.
