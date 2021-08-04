Curry County Sheriffs siezes millions of dollars worth of illegal marijuana

CURRY CO., Ore.- A big bust for the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, seizing an estimated worth of $15 million of illegal marijuana.
The Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been investigating a property near Peavine Road south of Brookings for months. With evidence obtained over a period of time which started with complaints from concerned citizens, a search warrant was requested through the Curry County Circuit Court.
Last week, on July 30th, they searched the property and found nine large structures full of marijuana plants. Police say there were also makeshift shelters where people had been staying on the property to work the gardens.
Deputies say six people were arrested and taken to the Curry County jail and are facing charges of illegal manufacture of marijuana.
