CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.– The Illinois Valley Fire District responded to a deadly house fire in Josephine County just after midnight. It’s in the area near East River Street and Redwood Highway in Cave Junction.
Firefighters say when they arrived, flames were coming from the front and side of the home. While crews were putting the fire out, they found the body of a person inside who was pronounced dead.
The Illinois Valley, Oregon State Police, and Oregon State Fire Marshal are all investigating the cause.