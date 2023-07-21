Del Rio Vineyard opens ‘Flower it Forward’ event

MEDFORD, Ore. – ‘Del Rio Vineyard’ in Gold Hill is opening their flower garden to the public.

Visitors can make their own bouquet for free on one condition: you have to pick another bouquet to give to someone else.

They call it the ‘Flower it Forward’ event.

Today is the first day of the 8th annual event, but it has been done at the vineyard for eight years now.

The flowers they have are called zinnias.

These flowers come in a variety of colors to choose from.

Vases are available, but you are urged to bring your own clippers and water.

The vineyard also urges visitors to share bouquets with others, as they say a kind gesture can go a long way.

The vineyard’s marketing assistant, Lena Freeman said “we also get really kind notes from people from time to time, explaining how the flowers have impacted them. And sometimes it’s as simple as ‘I was having a terrible day, and somebody brought me a bouquet of flowers and it really just changed my whole perspective on what was going on.”

Del Rio Vineyard says it started the event early, since the flowers bloomed early due to the warmer weather.

You can pick flowers as long as the flowers last.

