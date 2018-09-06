Delta Fire keeps I-5 closed

Mount Shasta, Calif. – Interstate five is closed in both directions near where the delta fire is burning. As of tonight there isn’t any word as to when it will reopen.
At the first report of flames near interstate five in Redding Wednesday, CHP officers and the u-s forest service joined forces with local agencies. Together, they worked quickly to tell everyone on the road to turn around.
“Cars that were travelling southbound ran into kind of a wall of fire that had started,” said Carolyn Napper, U.S. Forest Service District Ranger. “So they had to be rerouted to safely evacuate the area.”
More than 24 hours later, and the interstate is still closed. The interstate is blocked Northbound about 10 miles from Redding. Southbound, it’s closed at Mott road near Mount Shasta.
“Traffic is blocked, so if you can delay or avoid that area or travelling through our area right now, I would advise basically all my family and friends to not drive through that area if they can avoid it,” said Officer John Tomlinson with CHP – Mount Shasta.
As busy as I-5 gets, officials are working quickly to reopen the roadway. They say debris needs to be removed, guardrail needs repairing, and bridges and signs need to be inspected before the road can re-open.
“Because there was extensive damage alongside the highway, they have to remove hazard to make sure its safe for the public to travel that way,” said Napper. “They’re assessing the situation and as soon as they can open it they will but it has to be safe for the passing motorists.”
Authorities say they’re doing everything to make sure drivers get to where they’re going. But with other accidents and hazards on the road, it’ll be slow going. They’re asking for your patience, saying they’re working as fast as they can.
“I would urge all drivers to just drive safely,” said Tomlinson.
