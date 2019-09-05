Deputies searching for missing Eugene woman in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are searching for a missing Eugene woman.
On Tuesday, September 3rd, deputies were alerted to a suspicious vehicle in the 1000-block of Umpqua Highway 99 just before ten. Deputies found the car, a silver 2004 Toyota Camry, parked near a private property gate but no one was around it. The car was unlocked with valuable items inside. Police tried called the registered owner of the car. They learned the car had been operated by 24-year-old Hannah Justine Fox of Eugene. Fox was last been seen on Monday and has no ties to the Douglas County area.
Search and Rescue have been actively searching for her since Tuesday. She’s described as 5’9, 155 lbs with brown hair and eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471.
