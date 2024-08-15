Diamond Complex burns at 9,663 acres; Middle Fork Fire burns at 5,039

KLAMATH & DOUGLAS COUNTIES, Ore. – Crews are continuing their efforts to the multiple fires in the Diamond Complex. It consists of 27 lightning-caused fires and as of Wednesday, it totals at approximately 9,663 acres.

Over 800 personnel are assigned. They are using strategies and equipment like burnouts, bulldozers, air support and more.

There is now a Level One: Be Ready evacuation order for the Pine Bench fire from Slide Creek to Soda Springs area and a Level 2: Be Set for the Potter Fire.

Nearby that complex, the Middle Fork fire is burning in the northwest corner of Crater Lake National Park. It is sharing resources with the Diamond Complex and it’s burning at approximately 5,039 acres; 0% containment.

Water buckets dropped by helicopters helped cool the southwest corner of the fire. These drops will continue as well as infrared imaging and firing operations. Several trails, including the North Entrance Road to enter Crater Lake National Park are closed.

