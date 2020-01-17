Diamond Lake Resort without power, roads blocked in and out of area

DIAMOND LAKE, Ore. — At Diamond Lake Resort, Thursday was the 4th straight day without power and they don’t know when it will be back.
The resort’s operations manager says its roads are fine, but they can’t get in or out of the area due to dangerous road conditions. That’s what’s making it hard for Pacific Power crews to restore power. There are about 100 employees at the resort right now, ODOT is making sure they’re able to access food and supplies.
“We’re not destitute, right now you just hunker down keep the wood stoves burning and deal with it,” Operations Manager, John Jonesburg said.
Jonesburg says that the resort is up and running, and once the roads are clear and the power is back on they’ll be ready for guests.
