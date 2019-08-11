Dog wash raises funds for local shelter

ASHLAND, Ore. — Four-legged friends from around the Rogue Valley enjoyed a day of pampering in Ashland Sunday.
The Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) held their 25th Annual Ashland Dog Wash at the Ashland Food Co-op.
100% of the proceeds go to support various projects at the Jackson County Animal Services. Last year, the organization raised around $1,000.
“It helps to ensure that the medical fund has money to help the animals that come to us needing medical care before adoption and to help support spay-neuter which prevents unwanted litters,” Volunteer Peggy Moore said.
Moore said right now is kitten season. There are 110 kittens currently up for adoption.
They’re open six days a week. 5595 Pacific Hwy, Phoenix, OR., near Talent.
Find more information about FOTAS, visit their website at www.fotas.org
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]