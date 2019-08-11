Home
Dog wash raises funds for local shelter

ASHLAND, Ore. — Four-legged friends from around the Rogue Valley enjoyed a day of pampering in Ashland Sunday.

The Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) held their 25th Annual Ashland Dog Wash at the Ashland Food Co-op.

100% of the proceeds go to support various projects at the Jackson County Animal Services. Last year, the organization raised around $1,000.

“It helps to ensure that the medical fund has money to help the animals that come to us needing medical care before adoption and to help support spay-neuter which prevents unwanted litters,” Volunteer Peggy Moore said.

Moore said right now is kitten season. There are 110 kittens currently up for adoption.

They’re open six days a week. 5595 Pacific Hwy, Phoenix, OR., near Talent.

Find more information about FOTAS, visit their website at www.fotas.org 

