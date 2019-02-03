‘Dogs for Better Lives’ puppies meet new foster families

“We look for someone who will treat the dog like their own but then when its time to send them to training… to let them go,” said Destiny Johal, kennel vet with the organization.
Laurie Taylor, who has fostered two dogs with the program already, returned on Saturday to get one more pup. As an educational assistant at Central Medford High School, she said fostering is one of the ways she gives back to the community.
“They do go to school with me every day which is pretty amazing and I loved having them there and they made a difference not only for the kids there but for the staff as well,” she said.
In about two weeks, the nine labs will go to their new foster homes and after a year they’ll come back for training.
The non-profit will train the dogs for 5-6 months before finding their perfect fit.
Dogs for Better Lives is still looking for one more foster family to raise a puppy for a year.
To inquire, visit https://www.dogsforbetterlives.org/ or call (800) 990-3647.
