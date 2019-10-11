Home
Domestic violence awareness month honored with vigil in Siskiyou County

YREKA, Calif. — People from all over Yreka came together to honor lives lost and people saved from domestic violence. The month of October represents National Domestic Violence Awareness month.

At tonight’s event, people heard from the district attorney, law enforcement and even a survivor about how domestic violence has touched their lives. The organizer says she hopes events like this help get rid of the shame surrounding domestic violence and lets people know they’re not alone.

“Hopefully this gives them that strength and that courage to get out of those violent relationships and break the cycle of violence,” Siskiyou Domestic Violence and Crisis Center, Carla Taraga said.

If you want more information about the Siskiyou Domestic Violence and Crisis Center you can head to https://sdvcc.org/

