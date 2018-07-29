Donations for Carr Fire victims

REDDING, Calif. — With over 500 structures burned and over 1,000 homes threatened in Northern California, families and animals are without a place to go.
Heavenly Hauling Transport and Rescue from Central Point, is working with animal groups in the Redding area to help.
“Animals are our passion and we did the Klamathon fire and we worked really well with the S.N.I.P program in Siskiyou County. We got together, they called us, we called them. Haven Humane got a hold of us and we came, ” D.J. Longbrake of Heavenly Hauling Transport and Rescue said.
They have managed to save more than 600 animals, and is transporting them to Anderson Outlet Mall.
At the same time, a man in Klamath Falls is leading a donation drive for the families affected.
“We’ve had people come from Medford yesterday with 20 cases of water and all kind of dental supplies,” Ryan Wheelock said.
Him and several others plan to take the donations down next weekend.
He says it’s a simple way they can help their neighbors to the south who’ve lost everything.
“One or two cans of food can go a long way.”
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations in Klamath Falls:
- Ace Towing: 501 S Broad St.
- Starv’n Marv’n Family Restaurant: 1822 Austin St.
- Shasta Family Dental: 2504 Shasta Way
- Paties R Me: 3810 S 6th St, Ste 270
- Steel Sensations: 1008 St.