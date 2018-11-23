Dozens of volunteers help power annual Thanksgiving Community Meal in Ashland

Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice feeds people every week. On Thursday, more than 150 people gathered in Ashland for the non-profit’s 3rd annual Thanksgiving community meal.
“Just the feeling of contentment that you see that people have and the feeling of peace. I love that,” said Vanessa Houk, Organizer of the event.
Nearly a hundred volunteers participated in the event, which made it even more special for Adam Sampson, who’s been living in his van for the past three years. He said he’s grateful for kind gestures like these, especially on the holidays.
“We’ve been struggling a little bit. We usually are in California….we’re from California. We were down there when the fires erupted and just got up into Ashland to get away from the smoke so it’s nice to have a Thanksgiving meal here,” said Sampson.
From turkey to stuffing, to ham and yams, everything was donated from those in the community all to help one another.
“I love bringing people together on Thanksgiving and Christmas time and showing the power that we all have when we get together and what love can do,” said Houk.
If you are interested in volunteering with Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice, click HERE.
