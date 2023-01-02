Driver dies after pursuit in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A police pursuit ended in a fatal crash over the weekend.

The Jacksonville Police Department said on the afternoon of January 1, dispatchers were told about a reckless vehicle swerving on the roadway heading toward Jacksonville from Caty Road.

A few minutes after the call was received, a Jacksonville police officer found the vehicle and tried to pull it over. However, the vehicle didn’t stop and the driver reportedly tried to elude the officer.

Eventually, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree near the intersection of South State Road and Sunset Drive. The suspect did not survive.

The name of the driver is being withheld until family members have been notified about the death.

No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.