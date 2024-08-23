E-bike rules and regulations may be revisited with new survey

MEDFORD, Ore. – Electric-assisted bicycles, otherwise known as e-bikes, are popular modes of recreation our state’s parks and trails. But according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (ORPD), they could soon face stricter regulations.

In order to better gage recreation habits and attitudes toward e-bikes, OPRD is conducting a public survey. According to Jo Niehaus, the policy advisory for Oregon State Parks, the goal is to revisit existing rules and regulations, possibly making changes depending on the results of the survey.

In Medford, e-bike use has also been a source of conflict. Medford Parks and Recreation Director Rich Rosenthal says e-bike use has created conflicts between hikers and bikers, especially when it comes to bikes that operate at a high speed.

“I’d say that the e-bikes are a threat to the quality of experience on the multi-use trails at Prescott Park. It’s not to say that we’re demonizing them, it’s just some aren’t appropriate for that place,” Rosenthal said.

To participate in the ORPD survey, go to the Oregon State Parks website. Responses will be accepted until August 31.

