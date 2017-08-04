Elephants beat heat, sprayed by firefighters

Oakland, Calif. (CNN Newsource) – Three African elephants in California got a break from the heat thanks to a group of firefighters.
It has been unseasonably hot and humid in Oakland, so the zoo invited the fire department to come down and help out.
Firefighters showed up and went to work.
Zoo officials said firefighters sprayed up in the air only and not directly at the elephants.
The elephants are all female.
The oldest is Mduna who is 47 years old.
