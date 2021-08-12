Emergencies declared amid heatwave

(NBC) – Millions of Americans across 34 states are in the grip of extreme heat once again Thursday as officials urge people to stay cool and safe.
Nearly 200 million Americans are under a heat advisory of some form, including in Northern California where the Dixie Fire continues to rage and Oregon. Officials there have declared a state of emergency and opened cooling centers.
The high temperatures are spanning across the Midwest. In Michigan, severe storms knocked out power and air conditioning to hundreds of thousands of homes.
Continuing east, New Yorkers are being asked to conserve electricity as demand soars.
People are urged to hydrate and take frequent breaks, especially if working outdoors
In Nebraska, a 16-year-old football player died after collapsing from heatstroke during practice.
It’s a brutal heat wave not expected to break in some regions until the weekend.