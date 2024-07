OREGON – Jackson County and Josephine County saw employment increases last month.

Both counties’ highest career increase was in leisure and hospitality. It accounted for 82% of Jackson County’s new jobs and 52% of Josephine County’s.

Another sector on the incline for both counties was private education and health services.

However, both counties saw a decrease in professional and business services.

