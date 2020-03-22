Expo holds donation drive for excess supplies for medical professionals working with COVID-19

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Jackson County Emergency Operations Center has set up a way for medical and other private sector professionals to donate excess medical supplies at the Jackson County Expo.
Starting Sunday, medical and other private sector professionals can donate new Personal Protective Equipment or PPE such as masks gowns and gloves.
“PPE supplies at local hospitals and care providers have reached a critical level,” John Vial with the Jackson County Emergency Operations Center said. “The community’s assistance helping to solve this problem is greatly appreciated.”
New PPE will be collected at the Jackson County Expo in Central beginning Sunday, March 22nd. The PPE will be added to Jackson County’s cache for COVID-19 preparedness. Once the materials have been received they will be inspected, inventoried and distributed throughout Jackson County to be used for medical professionals working with coronavirus patients.
Requested items include:
- latex-free gloves
- procedural masks
- surgical masks
- N95 respirators and N95 filters
- other respirators (P100s, PAPRs, and PAPR supplies/parts)
- face shields
- splash shields
- gowns
- hand sanitizer
- disinfecting wipes
You can drop off donations between 7 AM & 10 AM starting Sunday, March 22nd and ending Friday, March 27th at the Jackson County Expo. You will enter at Gate 2 and follow the signs, donations will be collected as you drive through limiting contact.
If you have questions or need to coordinate a drop-off, please contact Rob Holmbeck at (458) 225 -4202 or email [email protected]
