“Fall into Fundraising Barn Dance” United Way of the Klamath Basin

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The United Way of the Klamath Basin hosted its first-ever “Fall into Fundraising Barn Dance” on Friday. It was held at Spring Lake Ranch just outside of Klamath Falls.

There were about 200 attendees who got to enjoy a barbecue dinner from the Woodsy Kitchen and dance to a live band by Marty Combs and the High Desert Boys.

A silent auction was also held. It was all to support the organization’s mission to achieve lasting social change and improve the lives of individuals and families in need.

