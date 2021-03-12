Family of George Floyd reaches $27 million settlement with Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC) – The City of Minneapolis reached $27 million settlement with George Floyd’s family.
The city council unanimously approved the settlement Friday just weeks before the trial is scheduled to begin for the former officer charged with murder in his death.
The settlement includes a $500,000 contribution from Floyd’s family to the community at the intersection of 38th and Chicago Avenue, now known as George Floyd Square.
Benjamin Crump and other attorneys representing Floyd’s family members held a news conference Friday afternoon where they were joined by Mayor Jacob Frey and city council members.
Crump said it was the largest pretrial civil rights settlement ever, and sends a powerful message that black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end.
He praised Frey and the Minneapolis city council saying the settlement impacts not only George Floyd’s family, but it impacts social justice reform.