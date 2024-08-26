FDA approves new COVID-19 vaccines

The Food and Drug Administration has approved new COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

Both drug makers say their updated shots will be available in clinics and pharmacies within the next few days.

The approval comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there’s been a summer wave of the virus.

CDC officials advise everyone over six months old to get both the updated COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot before the end of this year.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.