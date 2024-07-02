Feel The Love Nominations open from Metal Masters

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local company, Metal Masters is partnering with Lennox Industries for their annual Feel The Love program.

Community members can now nominate deserving homeowners in need of a new HVAC system.

One winner will be chosen from the Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath County areas. Selected recipients will receive brand new heating and cooling equipment, at no cost, during the Feel The Love Installation Week, taking place the second week of October 2024.

Lennox’s goal is to advocate for the importance of indoor air quality and the accessibility of clean and comfortable air for all.

Visit feelthelove.com to submit your nomination.

