Fewer home buyers due to smoke

MEDFORD, Ore. — While the smoke in Jackson and Josephine County linger, local real estate agents are seeing a reduced number of home buyers because of the poor air quality.
Coldwell Banker Pro West Real Estate says it’s losing clients due to the smoke.
They say the smoke often causes buyers to back out during the summer but this year has been even worse.
While many retirement and home magazines advertise blue skies and clean air here in the valley, that hasn’t been the case in recent summers.
Coldwell Banker Pro West Real Estate says 30 percent of its young and elderly buyers are deciding not to make the move due to the air quality.
Ron Galbreath, who has been in real estate in the Rogue Valley for nearly 3 decades says he’s never seen it this bad.
“I lost folks that flew in from Phoenix, Arizona. They came up here a couple years ago to retire and they lasted one weekend and said no way they would live here even if for a week in this atmosphere…” Galbreath said.
The poor air quality isn’t only impacting potential buyers but Coldwell Banker says some locals are putting their homes up for sale too.
However, for people who are interested in purchasing, experts say homes prices are lower in the summer months and will be going up beginning this fall.