Fifth Annual Southern Oregon Smoked Salmon and Music Festival

MEDFORD, Ore. — The fifth annual Southern Oregon Smoked Salmon and Musical Festival kicked off late Saturday afternoon with all proceeds going to the Maslow project.
The non-profit provides help to homeless youth and families in Jackson and Josephine county.
The event at Medford’s Pear Blossom park features a smoked salmon taste competition, live music, vendors and much more.
Organizers say its a great way to help local youth.
“We work to help them get enough stability in their lives so they are able to graduate from school, get a better future ahead of them and if folks come today, they will help us with our mission,” said Karen Phillips with the Maslow Project.
More than 500 people are planning to attend this years event.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a Communications degree. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling.