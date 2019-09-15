Fire crews battle house fire for more than five hours

WOLF CREEK, Ore. — Around 8:30 Saturday evening, a house fire was discovered by a passing motorist on Lower Wolf Creek Road.
Fire crews from Wolf Creek Fire, Rural Metro Fire, Glendale Fire and the Oregon Department of Foresty battled the blaze for more than 5 hours before bringing the blaze under control.
Firefighters were able to stop the flames from going into the wildland. Mop up will continue throughout Sunday and Monday to extinguish the remaining hotspots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and is suspicious in nature.
