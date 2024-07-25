Fire crews respond to three-alarm fire in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Fire and Rural Metro Fire along with multiple other fire agencies speedily responded to a three-alarm fire last night. It happened in the 100 block of SW Hall Street at around 6 p.m.

According to the Grants Pass Fire Facebook page, crews arrived to find heavy fire involvement of a two-story home spreading to a second structure and threatening nearby buildings.

Grants pass fire requested additional resources from Jackson and Josephine county. A team of eleven fire engines and thirty firefighters extinguished the fire in 40 minutes.

Grants pass police assisted through providing road closures and spot fire patrols.

The fire spread to a total of 3 properties and damaged other homes, vehicles, and outbuildings.

No civilian injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

