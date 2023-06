MEDFORD, Ore. – The fire danger level for the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest is about to increase.

The U.S. Forest Service said on July 3, public use restrictions will be enforced across the forest as the fire danger level shifts to “high.”

The restrictions include the prohibition of campfires in designated recreation areas.

A full list of restrictions is available HERE.

