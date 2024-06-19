Fire danger level goes to moderate Thursday in Jackson & Josephine Counties

JACKSON and JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. – With temperatures rising and fuels drying, the fire danger level for Jackson and Josephine counties will be going up this week. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) southwest district, the fire danger level will increase to moderate on Thursday.

This means open fires including campfires, charcoal fires, cooking fires, and warming fires are prohibited except in designated campgrounds. Chainsaw use and the outdoor grinding, cutting, or welding of metals are not allowed between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Mowing dead or dried grass is also prohibited between those times, but that doesn’t include the mowing of green lawns.

Fireworks are not allowed or within an eighth of a mile of ODF land and debris burns are banned throughout the fire season.

For more details and a full list of those restrictions, you can head to the ODF southwest website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.